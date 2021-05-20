newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westerly, RI

Westerly Planning Board OKs pot grower's amended plans after rebukes

By Dale P. Faulkner Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTERLY — The Planning Board has approved amended plans submitted by the owner and operator of a medical marijuana growing business in Bradford. On Tuesday the board unanimously approved the new plans filed on behalf of South County Cultivators Inc. for its Class A facility after a hearing in which one board member and Chief of Police Shawn Lacey delivered strong rebukes of the company, which was issued a cease-and-desist order by Zoning Official Nathan Reichert and Building Official David Murphy in November. The order alleged the company started operating before it had obtained final zoning approval and failed to install a fence around the cultivation building, a condition of earlier approvals by the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Review. The license class pertains to cultivation facilities that are no more than 5,000 square feet in size.

www.thewesterlysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westerly, RI
Westerly, RI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Legal Marijuana#Marijuana Cultivation#State Property#County Officials#Medical Marijuana#Westerly Planning Board#The Planning Board#Building#A Planning Board#Planning Board Chairman#Strong Rebukes#Final Zoning Approval#Objections#Cultivation Facilities#Provisions#Town Officials#Earlier Approvals#Hearing#Trespassing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Security Cameras
Related
New Shoreham, RIBlock Island Times

New Shoreham Town Council Agenda

The New Shoreham Town Council will meet via Zoom pursuant to State of Rhode Island Executive Order 20-46 dated June 12, 2020 Zoom access: dial toll free for cellular phone or landline (888) 788 0099, (833) 548 0276, (833) 548 0282, (877) 853 5247. When prompted, Meeting ID: 830 0185 9082 Passcode: 513616. We do not have bandwidth to support a video link for members of the general public. To participate, “Raise your hand” on your phone by pressing *9; mute and unmute by pressing *6. To see supporting documents for this agenda, go to: Clerkbase https://clerkshq.com/NewShoreham-RI Please dial in or watch YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmvoSBIQ0bsFRg1kxPgNVCA.
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Politicsnewportri.com

Rep. Ruggiero named RI state director for Women in Government

Women In Government, a national non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators, has named Rep. Deborah Ruggiero a state director in Rhode Island. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Women In Government provides leadership opportunities, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues to all women state legislators across the country.
EconomyPosted by
1420 WBSM

Hey Charlie, Look at What Rhode Island Is Doing [OPINION]

Rhode Island businesses have reason to celebrate this week. Governor Dan McKee is lifting the draconian lockdown measures implemented by his predecessor Gina Raimondo before she fled for a cabinet position in the Biden Administration. Another reason for Rhode Islanders to celebrate. The biggest little state in the union is...
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Senior Docket for May 16

Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404. Messages can be left on Lucy’s voice mail otherwise. Meal service for seniors 60 and older: Call Edie at...
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Council members go back to school to study condition of facilities

WESTERLY — It was a back-to-school day of sorts Thursday for a few members of the Town Council who toured each of the district's buildings. Council President Sharon Ahern and Councilor Suzanne Giorno walked the hallways guided by Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau and members of his staff. Councilor Karen Cioffi joined via Zoom.
Narragansett, RIWesterly Sun

Rhode Island opens two state beaches in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island opened some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. House and Senate pass bills changing unemployment to expand workforce. The House and the Senate each passed bills changing unemployment regulations with the intent of putting Rhode Islanders back to work...
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Westerly council looking for guidance from state for summer season

WESTERLY — Town officials are in frequent communication with their state counterparts to closely monitor the state's ongoing reopening efforts as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic wanes in Rhode Island. Restaurants and bars are pushing for information on what restrictions will be required as they prepare for the summer...
Westerly, RIProvidence Business News

South County Habitat invites volunteers from faith organizations to help with Westerly project

CHARLESTOWN – South County Habitat for Humanity will kick off a 2021 Faith Build this month, focusing on the renovation of a duplex in Westerly. The Faith Build will include volunteers from churches and faith communities. An informational meeting for the church and faith volunteers will be held May 20 at Dunn’s Corners Community Church in Westerly to explain the roles needed for volunteers.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Attorney General: Westerly violates public records law again

WESTERLY — The town will pay a $2,500 penalty and town department heads will undergo special training as part of an agreement reached with the state Attorney General's Office after the office found town officials violated the state sunshine, or Access to Public Records, law, town officials said Thursday. Town...
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Council debates issue of residents serving on more than one board or commission

WESTERLY — It's not such a great idea to have the same individuals serve on multiple town boards and commissions at the same time, members of the Town Council are saying. On Monday, the council discussed changing its bylaws to add a provision that would prohibit the practice of the council appointing individuals to serve on more than one board or commission at a time. The council appoints individuals to serve on municipal boards and commissions. The appointments by the full council follow an application process and interviews conducted by the council's appointments subcommittee which recommends individuals to fill vacant slots on boards and commissions.
Westerly, RIProvidence Business News

Purple House’ of Westerly is sold for $960K

WESTERLY – The “Purple House” of Westerly has been sold for $960,000, according to Lila Delman Compass, whose Watch Hill office represented the seller. The Victorian era home sold for the highest price ever in downtown Westerly among non-waterfront properties, the real estate company said. The house at 59 Elm...
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Westerly voters to decide fate of school, road repair bonds

WESTERLY — Qualified voters who have not already voted by mail or availed themselves of early voting opportunities will have a chance to cast their ballot Tuesday on two initiatives — borrowing $2 million for repairs to some of the town's public schools and borrowing $11 million for roads, sidewalks, and pubic water system projects.
South Kingstown, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Voters to the polls in four Rhode Island communities

Voters in four Rhode Island communities go to the polls on Tuesday (May 4), voting to fill council vacancies and approve or defeat referenda, including an $85 million school bond in South Kingstown. Voters in Coventry will fill the vacant District 4 seat and voters in West Greenwich will fill...