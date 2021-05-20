Westerly Planning Board OKs pot grower's amended plans after rebukes

WESTERLY — The Planning Board has approved amended plans submitted by the owner and operator of a medical marijuana growing business in Bradford. On Tuesday the board unanimously approved the new plans filed on behalf of South County Cultivators Inc. for its Class A facility after a hearing in which one board member and Chief of Police Shawn Lacey delivered strong rebukes of the company, which was issued a cease-and-desist order by Zoning Official Nathan Reichert and Building Official David Murphy in November. The order alleged the company started operating before it had obtained final zoning approval and failed to install a fence around the cultivation building, a condition of earlier approvals by the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Review. The license class pertains to cultivation facilities that are no more than 5,000 square feet in size.