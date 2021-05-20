Biden EPA Reveals Prior Approval of Monsanto’s Roundup Failed to Account for Risks to Endangered Species, Drift Harm to Farmers
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 —In a federal court filing yesterday the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) effectively admitted grave errors in EPA’s 2020 interim registration of glyphosate, best known as the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup pesticides, and asked the court for permission to re-do the agency’s faulty assessments. However, the agency stated that, despite its misgivings, Roundup should nonetheless stay on the market in the interim—without any deadline for a new decision.yubanet.com