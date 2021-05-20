Biden EPA Reveals Prior Approval of Monsanto’s Roundup Failed to Account for Risks to Endangered Species, Drift Harm to Farmers

Mexico has already gone mano a mano with Monsanto before, and it came out on top. But this time it’s on direct collision course with the U.S. government. Life used to be a whole lot easier for German pharmaceutical and crop science company Bayer. But that was before it bought the scandal-tarnished US GMO giant Monsanto for $66 billion. And it has paid a heck of a price. Now worth just $53 billion — $13 billion less than what it paid for Monsanto in 2018 — Bayer has faced tens of thousands of lawsuits claiming that Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer caused non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The German company has agreed to pay as much as $11.5 billion to resolve existing US litigation.