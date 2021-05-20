Dallas play ‘Ursula’ hopes to start conversation on unaccompanied minor influx in US
DALLAS — Cara Mía Theater in Dallas will present "Ursula," a virtual world premiere, in partnership with Los Angeles Theater Company from May 20 to May 30. Ursula focuses on 7-year-old Nadia’s journey from Central America to the United States. The hour-long play, written during the "zero tolerance" immigration policy, shows Nadia separated from her mother and placed in a separate facility for migrant youth.www.wfaa.com