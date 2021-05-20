Janarius Robinson signs rookie contract

The Vikings made 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, tied for the most in the league this year. Here's how they spent them. Darrisaw received only one FBS offer as a two-star recruitout of Riverdale Baptist High in Upper Marlboro, Md., and that was to Virginia Tech. He would go on to becomeone of the only true freshmen to start Week 1 in the FBS in 2018, and finished his Hokies career as a three-year starter. The Vikings view him as a "pure left tackle," according to general manager Rick Spielman, and his 6-5, 322-pound frame was a primary draw to drafting him, according to coach Mike Zimmer. The Vikings have an opening at left tackle after releasing Riley Reiff in the offseason.