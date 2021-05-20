Janarius Robinson signs rookie contract
The Minnesota Vikings have added another one of their 2021 NFL Draft picks to the fold in an official capacity. On Wednesday, the team announced that they have agreed with defensive end Janarius Robinson on the terms of his first NFL contract. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the deal is a four-year contract worth $4.15 million, which comes with a signing bonus of $665,404. He will count for $826,351 against the Vikings’ salary cap this coming season.www.dailynorseman.com