newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Janarius Robinson signs rookie contract

By Christopher Gates
Daily Norseman
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings have added another one of their 2021 NFL Draft picks to the fold in an official capacity. On Wednesday, the team announced that they have agreed with defensive end Janarius Robinson on the terms of his first NFL contract. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the deal is a four-year contract worth $4.15 million, which comes with a signing bonus of $665,404. He will count for $826,351 against the Vikings’ salary cap this coming season.

www.dailynorseman.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Chazz Surratt
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Defensive End#Nfl Draft#Pass Rush#The Minnesota Vikings#Quarterback Kellen Mond#Guard Wyatt Davis#Linebacker Chazz Surratt#Congratulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLzonecoverage.com

Olson's Mailbag: Who Starts at DE, Scheme Evolution, Free Agency Targets and More

Welcome to the weekly Zone Coverage Vikings mailbag, where I try to answer all your burning NFL and Vikings-related questions, submitted via Twitter to @NickOlsonNFL. In a draft press conference after drafting Christian Darrisaw and Wyatt Davis, Minnesota Vikings director of college scouting Jamaal Stephenson noted, “There was pretty much a directive from Zim going into scouting this fall and throughout the season — ‘Let’s get bigger up front.’” As much as finding undersized athletes helped the Vikings in their wide zone running game, Zimmer knew they needed to add some beef and find guys who could not only move but also anchor to hold up in pass protection, rather than being walked into the quarterback.
NFLDaily Norseman

2021 NFL Draft Results: Minnesota Vikings select Janarius Robinson

After addressing the position once in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have gone back to the edge rusher well in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush this upcoming season. Janarius Robinson. Date of Birth: 4 May 1998 (22 years old) College: Florida State...
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

NFL draft: FSU’s Janarius Robinson, Gators’ Marco Wilson go on Day 3

Former Florida State edge rusher Janarius Robinson was the state’s first college player drafted Saturday. He went to the Vikings in the fourth round (No. 134 overall). He led the Seminoles with three sacks and five quarterback hurries. In nine starts, he also amassed seven tackles for loss and blocked a kick. Robinson will join former FSU star Dalvin Cook in Minnesota.
NFLDaily Norseman

Breaking Down the Vikings 2021 Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft has been completed, and for 259 young men, their dream of playing in the NFL took one big step closer to being realized. It’s worth pointing out what a big deal it is for each of these young men, who’ve worked their whole life so far to get to this point and have a chance to realize their dreams. And for one Viking draftee, Jaylen Twyman, a first off the bus type guy and a guy anyone would feel comfortable entering any sort of back street fight with, his reaction to that culmination was truly touching.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

18 Players the Eagles should target on day 2 of the NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up with the Dallas Cowboys for wide receiver DeVonta Smith with their first-round selection. By drafting Smith, the Eagles end a 19-year drought without selecting a single player from Alabama (Seriously, look it up). The Heisman Trophy winner should instantly improve a weak wide receiver room,...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

3 days, 11 picks: Meet the players drafted by the Vikings

The Vikings made 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, tied for the most in the league this year. Here's how they spent them. Darrisaw received only one FBS offer as a two-star recruitout of Riverdale Baptist High in Upper Marlboro, Md., and that was to Virginia Tech. He would go on to becomeone of the only true freshmen to start Week 1 in the FBS in 2018, and finished his Hokies career as a three-year starter. The Vikings view him as a "pure left tackle," according to general manager Rick Spielman, and his 6-5, 322-pound frame was a primary draw to drafting him, according to coach Mike Zimmer. The Vikings have an opening at left tackle after releasing Riley Reiff in the offseason.
NFLESPN

Minnesota Vikings NFL draft picks 2021: Analysis for every selection

The 2021 NFL draft was held April 29-May 1 and every Minnesota Vikings' draft pick is analyzed here. After last season's virtual draft, Cleveland played host to festivities this year with a handful of potential draft picks present and socially distanced because of COVID-19. Here's a pick-by-pick look at how...
NFLvikingsgazette.com

Recapping Day 3 of the Vikings Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have finished off their six picks for Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Here are the players they’ve chosen:. There are some really intriguing players in this list, Twymen foremost among them. Were it not for him sitting out the season and then doing poorly in his workout, Twyman would have gone considerably higher. As the tweet below indicates, it’s a risk well worth taking for Minnesota. It’s a high-upside gamble.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Janarius Robinson Has the Measurables To Be Minnesota’s Next Breakout Star

In the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected edge rusher Janarius Robinson out of Florida State. He was a four-star recruit out of high school in 2016 but had a very mundane career in Tallahassee, racking up 48 tackles and three sacks last year. However, his play at the Senior Bowl, his combine performance, and his prototypical defensive end frame caught the attention of NFL teams.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Vikings rookies who need to shine most at 2021 minicamp

Which Minnesota Vikings players need to shine most when they take the field for rookie minicamp?. With the 2021 NFL Draft firmly in the books, attention has already turned to those selected by the Minnesota Vikings taking the field in an NFL environment for the first time. The eagerly anticipated rookie minicamp will run from May 14-17, feature 11 selections made by those in power, as well as a further 11 undrafted free agents who failed to hear their name called over the three-day period.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets LB Jamien Sherwood signs rookie contract

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood is the first name from last weekend’s NFL Draft proceedings to sign his rookie contract. Schefter cites Sherwood’s agent Drew Rosenhaus and claims the four-year deal is worth over $3.8 million. SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano states that the deal comes with a $350,000 signing bonus.
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Inks rookie contract

Bateman signed his four-year rookie contract with the Ravens on Wednesday. Bateman's four-year, $12.6 million rookie deal includes a $6.5 million signing bonus. Having selected him in the first round of April's draft, at No. 27 overall, the Ravens will have to make a decision about Bateman's fifth-year option come 2024. In the more immediate future, Bateman's draft capital and skill set should give him a near immediate starting opportunity alongside Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins. The former Minnesota standout's ability to create separation off the line of scrimmage should translate well to the pro level, giving Lamar Jackson some much-needed help in the intermediate passing game, but the infamously scarce passing volume of Baltimore's offense may cap his fantasy upside as a rookie.
NFLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills seventh round pick Jack Anderson signs rookie contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills seventh round pick Jack Anderson announced via his Instagram that he has signed a rookie contract with the team. Anderson was the second Bills player to have signed a rookie contract on Wednesday, and like Boogie Basham, Anderson announced it via Instagram. Anderson...
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals invite QB Eric Dungey and WR Jimmie Robinson to rookie minicamp

The Cincinnati Bengals will watch their 10 NFL Draft picks bring the energy to Paul Brown Stadium starting on May 14. With the rookie minicamp starting up in the near future, the team will also have several undrafted free agents and veteran signings playing alongside No. 5 overall pick Ja’Marr Chase and company.
NFLchatsports.com

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Zach Davidson sign rookie contracts

With their first rookie mini-camp set to get underway tomorrow, the Minnesota Vikings have started the process of getting their draft picks signed. Wide receiver Imhir Smith-Marsette and tight end Zach Davidson, both of whom were selected in the fifth round by the Vikings a couple of weeks ago, have both agreed to terms on their first NFL contract, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.