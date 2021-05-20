newsbreak-logo
Stock 2022 Ford Bronco Goes Up Hell's Gate in Reverse

By Lewin Day
thedrive
thedrive
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

As if it wasn't hard enough going up the right way, pro off-road racer Loren Healy just did Hell's Gate going backwards. Hell's Gate is one of the more intimidating challenges along Moab's famous Hell's Revenge trail. Consisting of a steep ascent up a valley of rock, there's plenty of traction on offer if you've got the suspension articulation for it, but the sheer verticality of the climb is enough to scare away the timid and inexperienced, and picking the wrong line can be disastrous. It's why we regularly feature videos of seemingly unsuitable vehicles attempting the climb; you might be surprised by what a Kia Sorento can do in the right hands. And I think it's fair to say you'll definitely be surprised by this clip of pro off-road racer Loren Healy climbing Hell's Gate in a 2022 Ford Bronco—in reverse.

