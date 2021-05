Following strong pushback from users, Humble Bundle has somewhat reversed course on its announced changes to bundle sliders. Last month, the company announced that bundle pages would no longer feature the slider that allows users to decide how much of their donation goes to the charity. Instead, the plan was to cap that figure at 15%. The move was heavily criticized across social media, with some questioning their desire to continue purchasing bundles. Sliders have now returned to bundle pages, but the company will "take more time to review feedback and consider sliders and the importance of customization for purchases on bundle pages in the long term."