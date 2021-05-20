newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Sanders, Grassley, Wyden, Lee Make Bipartisan Push to End Wasteful Pentagon Spending

By Office of Sen. Bernie Sanders
YubaNet
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, May 19, 2021 – Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Mike Lee (R-Utah) Wednesday introduced the Audit the Pentagon Act of 2021, which would require the Department of Defense (DOD) to finally pass a full independent audit beginning in fiscal year 2022. Under the bill, each branch of the military and part of the DOD that fails to obtain a clean audit opinion would return one percent of its budget to the Treasury.

