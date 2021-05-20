Sanders, Grassley, Wyden, Lee Make Bipartisan Push to End Wasteful Pentagon Spending
WASHINGTON, May 19, 2021 – Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Mike Lee (R-Utah) Wednesday introduced the Audit the Pentagon Act of 2021, which would require the Department of Defense (DOD) to finally pass a full independent audit beginning in fiscal year 2022. Under the bill, each branch of the military and part of the DOD that fails to obtain a clean audit opinion would return one percent of its budget to the Treasury.yubanet.com