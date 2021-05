Two years ago, during the faraway endless Summer of 2019, I started a fling with e-books. It was innocent enough. Riverside Public Library recently purchased a license for cloudLibrary – a smartphone tool for checking out free electronic books. I was home alone, without a good read within reach. Maybe it was the youthful-hip lowercase proper noun logo, and rebellious capital “L” in the middle. Perhaps it reminded me of the younger devil-may-care reader I used to be. Clearly cloudLibrary knows the rules of grammar and knows how to break them.