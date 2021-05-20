Wealthy Cuckhold Wants Instructions for Keeping His Cheating Wife From Taking the Money They Stole Together

Shout out to our sponsor Coin Laundry & Coin Laundry West in Lompoc. Dry your clothes for free on Wednesdays eve from 7-10 Morning guys! So my boss just gave me a huge bonus last week and I dont think it’s because I am the best assistant ever. I haven’t done anything extraordinary to have earned the bonus. Instead I believe it is hush money because he knows that I know he is having an affair. I know for sure his wife will eventually ask me if he is cheating. I owe taxes this year and I’m in debt so this bonus will be really helpful. At the same time I feel guilty having to lie to his wife. What should I do if she asks if her husband is being unfaithful? Morals vs Money what do you guys think?