Wealthy Cuckhold Wants Instructions for Keeping His Cheating Wife From Taking the Money They Stole Together
Sometimes, when I am not feeling crippling anxiety about my six-figure student debt and four-figure medical bills, I experience nibbles of guilt about the fact that I spend more time figuring out how to file paperwork allowing me to delay payment of these things than I do considering actually paying them. These inclinations toward bothersome, rule-following behavior are why I am grateful for content like Market Watch, wherein rich people remind me that dodging financial obligations is actually one the absolute classiest things I can do.jezebel.com