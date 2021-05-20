newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Wealthy Cuckhold Wants Instructions for Keeping His Cheating Wife From Taking the Money They Stole Together

By Emily Alford
Jezebel
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, when I am not feeling crippling anxiety about my six-figure student debt and four-figure medical bills, I experience nibbles of guilt about the fact that I spend more time figuring out how to file paperwork allowing me to delay payment of these things than I do considering actually paying them. These inclinations toward bothersome, rule-following behavior are why I am grateful for content like Market Watch, wherein rich people remind me that dodging financial obligations is actually one the absolute classiest things I can do.

jezebel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Student Debt#Married People#Retirement Home#Financial Advice#Market Watch#Poors#Money#Guilt#Taxes#Rich People#Paperwork#Payment#Four Figure Medical Bills#Jail#Rule Following Behavior#Crippling Anxiety#Financial Obligations#Principle#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
Related
Lompoc, CA957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My boss gave me money to keep his affair a secret”

Shout out to our sponsor Coin Laundry & Coin Laundry West in Lompoc. Dry your clothes for free on Wednesdays eve from 7-10 Morning guys! So my boss just gave me a huge bonus last week and I dont think it’s because I am the best assistant ever. I haven’t done anything extraordinary to have earned the bonus. Instead I believe it is hush money because he knows that I know he is having an affair. I know for sure his wife will eventually ask me if he is cheating. I owe taxes this year and I’m in debt so this bonus will be really helpful. At the same time I feel guilty having to lie to his wife. What should I do if she asks if her husband is being unfaithful? Morals vs Money what do you guys think?
Relationship AdviceMotley Fool

How My Husband and I Solved Our Biggest Money Fight

My husband and I had a lot of conversations about money before we got married. As a result, we were in agreement about a lot of major financial issues including whether we'd go into credit card debt (we wouldn't) or whether we'd live on a budget (we would). Having these...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Got a kid under 17 years old? The IRS will be sending you monthly payments.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 15th of the month is going to be known as a payday for parents. The IRS will be sending parents of kids less than 17 years old a monthly payment. The payments start in July and will continue every month until the end of the year. The IRS payday is the 15th, although there are two months where that falls on a weekend, the IRS is figuring out when the payments will post.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Money expert claims she’ll retire with $6 million and says others can too

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing her secrets on how she is set to retire with $6 million.Money saving and investment expert, Tori Dunlap has gained more than 1.2 million followers on the app where she advises users how best to manage and benefit from their money.She understands that finance is a very male-dominated environment and as her bio explains, she is ‘fighting the patriarchy by making you rich.’ The 26-year-old posted a video this week and revealed to her followers that despite being in her mid 20s, she already had a plan in place that would allow...
Personal FinanceYakima Herald Republic

Dear Penny: Am I Wrong to Make My Unemployed Niece Pay Rent?

Recently, we had to move our mom to a nursing home. Prior to the move, my niece had moved in with her. My mom has dementia and is not likely to return to living at home. The niece was living rent-free when Mom was here. She is still staying here and still not paying. She is unemployed but has been getting unemployment. She has been there since last September. Mom went to the nursing home in February.
SocietyPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Am I Wrong to Tell My Mooching Niece She Needs to Pay Rent?

Recently, we had to move our mom to a nursing home. Prior to the move, my niece had moved in with her. My mom has dementia and is not likely to return to living at home. The niece was living rent-free when mom was here. She is still staying here and still not paying. She is unemployed but has been getting unemployment. She has been there since last September. Mom went to the nursing home in February.