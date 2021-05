Every year during the month of May, Bethel’s Byrd’s Books hosts a Summer Bookmark Contest - 2021 marks its 7th! Both Kids and adults are invited to design a bookmark based on a book they love. Guest judges selected by Bethel Arts will choose a winner and runner-up in each of five categories/age groups (grades pre-K - 2nd; 3rd - 5th; 6th - 8th; 9th - 12th; and Adult). Then, Byrd’s Books prints100 each of the winning bookmarks and uses them to give out all summer long.