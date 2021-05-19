Golden businesses welcome Level Clear
Jon Bortles had been looking forward to May 16 — and with good reason. The last year has challenged his restaurant, the iconic Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza in downtown Golden, unlike any other in its 27-year-history. But after a year involving pivots to take-out and a new focus on outdoor dining, May 16 was to be the date that he would finally able to do the once-routine act of opening his restaurant's actual interior to a full house, for the first time since the pandemic started.