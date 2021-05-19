Golden businesses welcome Level Clear

Right off the bat I want to take a moment to congratulate this year’s class at the Colorado School of Mines. This weekend will be the commencement ceremonies and they will be held in person, not virtually. You all chose a school that is extremely challenging under the best of conditions, but this past year has thrown so may obstacles in the way that just being able to graduate is an achievement that all students, faculty, administrators and staff should be extra proud of. Hats off to all of you.