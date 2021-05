“Here I stand, I can do no other, so help me God.”. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s speech to the House of Representatives last Tuesday evening captured the spirit and the intensity of the Protestant reformer’s message to the Holy Roman Empire’s governing body 500 years earlier. Her pledge to “not sit back and watch in silence, while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to abandon our democracy” reflects her conscience, integrity and loyalty to all Americans.