newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Tatis homers, goes 4 for 4 in return from COVID

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Shoemaker
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Leury García
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Homer
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Chi Chi Gonzalez
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hits#Covid#Ap#The San Diego Padres#White Sox 2#The White Sox#Twins#Tatis Homers#Major League#Home Run#San Diego#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Johnny Cueto surrenders two homers in return, Padres spoil Giants' sweep bid

May 10—Facing the loaded Padres lineup isn't a treat most days, and Johnny Cueto on Sunday was just coming off the injured list. Cueto, who missed four starts with a lat strain, didn't give up a ton of hard contact — except for two extremely well-struck balls, both drilled for two-run homers as San Diego beat the Giants 11-1 at Oracle Park to avoid a three-game sweep. By the end of the proceedings, position player Darin Ruf was on the mound for San Francisco.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Collects two walks, stolen base

Kim went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday in a victory over the Cardinals. Kim wasn't able to notch any hits in the contest, but he still made a contribution on the scorecard. He drew a based-loaded walk in the fourth inning to bring home a run and added a stolen base after another walk in the eighth. The 25-year-old has three steals on the campaign but has struggled to a .190/.247/.286 slash line.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Cronenworth, Tatis homer off Cueto, Padres rout Giants 11-1

SAN FRANCISCO — Jake Cronenworth hit a splash shot, Fernando Tatis Jr. also connected off Johnny Cueto and the San Diego Padres roughed up the San Francisco Giants 11-1 Sunday. Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched three scoreless innings and left with a 5-0 lead. Ryan Weathers (2-1) followed with three...
MLBMLB

Picky Padres batters avoiding strikeouts

SAN DIEGO -- While you were paying close attention to everything the Padres’ offense was doing on Saturday night -- three homers, two doubles, six walks, 17 hits in a 13-3 victory over the Cardinals -- you might have missed what they didn't do. Specifically, they didn't strike out. The...
MLBHastings Tribune

Padres walk, dive way to sweep of Cardinals

SAN DIEGO — The Padres completed a series sweep for just the second time in five tries this season by beating the Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday at Petco Park. With their usual strong pitching, what has of late been excellent defense and some more help from the Cardinals, the Padres improved to 24-17. That is the second-best record in the National League, a distinction the Cardinals held when they arrived in San Diego.
MLBsemoball.com

Fill-ins come up big in Padres' 5-3 win over Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Padres prospects: Four players off to a scorching start

Minor League Baseball kicked off a little more than a week ago, and it is an exciting time for baseball. The return is a breath of fresh air for fans and prospects alike as it brings with it a return to a level of normalcy. The San Diego Padres hold their status as one of the top 10 farm systems in baseball, and as such, have a multitude of talent at all levels.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES BRING BROOMS OUT TO SWEEP CARDS

May 16, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres went for the sweep tonight against the Cardinals in a nationally televised game. Kwang Hyun Kim started for St. Louis against Ryan Weathers. Unfortunately, the Cardinals were looking to avoid the sweep and kicked off the game with a two-run homer from...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres pull off sweep of visiting Cardinals

The short-handed San Diego Padres scored four runs in the fourth with only two singles Sunday evening and defeated visiting St. Louis 5-3 to complete their first three-game sweep of the Cardinals since 2012. An error by Cardinals' Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado triggered the winning rally and left-handed...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

The San Diego Padres announced on Tuesday they had placed three players on the injured list in accordance with Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols: shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., left fielder Jurickson Profar, and utility player Jorge Mateo. Manager Jayce Tingler told reporters that Tatis has tested positive for COVID-19 and the other two players will be sidelined due to contact tracing. Tingler noted Tatis is asymptomatic and feeling well.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres pregame: Looking to ride top four to sweep of Cardinals

Ryan Weathers has allowed two runs this season; Padres have settled in at top of lineup. The Padres have had four chances to complete a sweep this season and have done so once. They get another try Sunday against the Cardinals in a game being televised nationally (4:08 p.m., ESPN).
MLBlindyssports.com

Patchwork Padres look for series sweep of Cardinals

The San Diego Padres are still down four starting players to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. And Sunday, the patchwork Padres will be going for a three-game sweep of the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals in San Diego. “It was everybody,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the Padres...
MLBcardsconclave.com

Control, Control, You Must Learn Control

Imagine what this weekend would have been had the Cardinals been able to actually throw strikes. Nothing would have salvaged Saturday’s loss–when Adam Wainwright isn’t on, things get ugly in a hurry, but you could argue that the Cardinals would have taken two of three from a depleted but still dangerous Padres squad. Friday, they lost by one run after issuing 12 walks and hitting three batters. The two runs the Padres scored in the third were a direct result of Johan Oviedo walking the bases loaded with nobody out, inflamed by Jake Woodford hitting Austin Nola with a pitch. A third run came after Manny Machado singled in Trent Grisham, who had walked. The last run scored after the bases were loaded with one out on two walks and a HBP. It’s fair to say the Cards really gave that one to the Padres.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Sunday’s Game Report: Padres 5, Cardinals 3

There are a lot of things to like about San Diego – the weather, the beach, the zoo – but it is understandable if the Cardinals wanted to get out of town as soon as possible Sunday night. In a weekend they will try to forget, the Cardinals were swept...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres look to continue Rockies' road woes

Sooner or later, the call will come from Major League Baseball freeing the Padres Five from COVID limbo. Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer and Jurickson Profar will return to the Padres lineup. It could be days away or a week. But the time will come when the 2021 Padres are whole again.