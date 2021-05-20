newsbreak-logo
CHS commencement ceremony slated for Sunday

Chanute Tribune
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInterim Principal Koester reflects on year that was. With the COVID-19 pandemic casting a gloomy backdrop for the majority of the school year, Chanute High School’s 2021 senior class is finally set to walk the stage Sunday. The outdoor commencement ceremony is slated for 2 pm at the Chanute Community Sports Complex. The football field itself is off-limits to spectators during the ceremony.

