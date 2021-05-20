CHS commencement ceremony slated for Sunday

With the arrival of spring and a general decline in the spread of COVID-19, activities are resuming at the Chanute Recreation Center and the Maring Aquatic Center. Chanute Recreation Center Director Monica Colborn said with the consensus among rec directors around the state, the CRC has lifted its mask requirements and is still sanitizing dugouts, the gym and equipment. She asked people to be cautious and not come if they are sick, to keep social distancing, and to continue hand washing and sanitizing.