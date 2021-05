RECEIVED: 5/11/2021 11:29 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Executive Session: [MGL c.30A §21(a) 3] To discuss strategy with respect to litigation: case number 2180CV00043 Gray, Carol et al vs. Susan Audette in her capacity Acting Town Clerk; as an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on the litigating position of the body. The Town Council will not reconvene in open session following the executive session. There will be no public comment at this special meeting of the Town Council. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the President 48 Hours in Advance of the meeting.