Giolito dominates Twins, gives Sox just what they needed

The bats were lively once again this afternoon for the Sox, while Lucas Giolito turned in a solid performance as the Sox swept the Royals and expanded their lead in the AL Central. After an 8 run performance yesterday, the offense picked up where it left off, with Yermin Mercedes leading the charge, cashing in 3 RBI’s off of a couple of extra-base hits (2B and 3B). Jose Abreu, Leury Garcia, and Danny Mendick also drove in runs of their own, adding to the nine-run output. Giolito was followed by Evan Marshall, Codi Heuer, Aaron Bummer, and Jose Ruiz as the Sox improved to 19-13 on the season.