The next Assassin's Creed game may be more like Uncharted and The Last of Us rather than Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins. According to a prominent Assassin's Creed leaker, a new Assassin's Creed game is, or at least was, in development centered around Richard the Lionheart, the former king of England. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this game is still in development. The leaker divulges that it may have been recently scrapped or put on ice. Whatever the case, we have new details on the game, courtesy of the same leaker.