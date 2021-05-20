newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

'Dear Kamala' With Author Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram — Part II

By KUT 90.5
kut.org
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram. She is an educator, social historian, community activist, president and co-founder of the Uncrowned Queens Institute for Research and Education on Women, Inc., and author of Dear Kamala: Women Write To The New Vice President.

www.kut.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American Women#Part Ii#Black History#African American#Vp#Dr Peggy Brooks Bertram#Social Historian#Co Founder#Community Activist#President#Producer#Women Write#Conversation#America#Made History#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Vogue Magazine

On the Profoundly Modern Marriage of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff

It was a snippet of a video that was taken right before President Biden’s first address to Congress: a clip of Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman of the United States and a longtime high-powered lawyer (he was a partner at the law firm DLA Piper before leaving his post last year for a new teaching gig), blowing his wife kisses and waving lovingly at her. A girl on Twitter posted the video with a caption about how the perfect man is out there, and that got me thinking about what a profoundly modern marriage Vice President Kamala Harris has. It’s the kind of marriage that women in my mother’s generation didn’t know could exist. For decades, popular culture has told American women that they had a choice: marriage or career. The idea that you could marry for the first time in your late 40s was something unimaginable to my mother’s generation. Harris married Emhoff in 2014, when they were both almost 50; it’s Emhoff’s second marriage and Harris’s first. By that time, Harris was a two-term attorney general for a state that is larger than many countries. In a nation where the median age for a woman to get married is about 28, Vice President Harris is an incredibly exciting outlier.
MinoritiesMorning Sun

As America reckons with racism, Kamala Harris puts her identity as the first Black VP front and center

Shagara Bradshaw wasn’t expecting anything out of the ordinary last month when she dropped into a vaccination site in Jacksonville, Florida, for her second COVID-19 shot. Bradshaw hadn’t heard that Vice President Kamala Harris was visiting the tented facility to encourage people to get vaccinated. But when she was pulled out of the registration line to meet Harris, Bradshaw knew how she wanted to introduce herself.
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Is America racist? Kamala Harris and Tim Scott say no.

Last week, from opposite ends of the political spectrum, two of America’s leading Black elected officials affirmed that the United States is not a racist nation. The first was Senator Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican who delivered the GOP response to President Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday. “Hear...
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Amanda Seales Says Kamala Harris ‘Embarrassed’ Her Supporters By Saying America Isn’t A Racist Country

Actress and social justice advocate Amanda Seales is calling out Vice President Kamala Harris for recently denying that America is a racist country. Harris riled up the public last week when she seemingly agreed with the only Black Republican in the Senate, Sen. Tim Scott, and his controversial viewpoint that America wasn’t a racist country, CNN reports. “No, I don’t think America is a racist country,” Harris said in agreeance. “But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” she added.
Minoritiespublicradiotulsa.org

"The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X" (Encore)

"Let's Talk Race: A Guide for White People" Now at Philbrook: "From the Limitations of Now" An Upcoming Online Lecture at TU: "The Entangled History of Native and African Americans" By Rich Fisher • Mar 4, 2021. Black Power Scholar Illustrates How MLK And Malcolm X Influenced Each Other. By...
Congress & Courtsdownriversundaytimes.com

Racist country?

“America is not a racist country.” That was Sen. Tim Scott giving the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, calling on the nation to “root out systemic racism that plagues America.”. Scott is the only Black GOP member of the Senate at...
MinoritiesSeattle Times

Saying that America is racist is not a radical statement

Last Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina added himself to the long list of Republicans who have denied the existence of systemic racism in this country. Graham said on “Fox New Sunday” that “our systems are not racist. America’s not a racist country.”. Graham argued that the country can’t...
MinoritiesMidland Daily News

`Black America's attorney general' seems to be everywhere

Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton says, is “Black America’s attorney general.”. In less than a decade, the Florida-based attorney has become the voice for the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd -- Black people whose deaths at the hands of police and vigilantes sparked a movement.
Minoritiesthenewjournalandguide.com

Racism in America

We have come a long way on racism in America. No, racial discrimination has not been eliminated, but the public conversation has evolved to an appropriate place in labeling it. Only in the 1960s did we begin to separate racism (actions or non-actions) from prejudice (attitudes). And some of the...
Minoritiespbswisconsin.org

May 24-25 Programs Explore Life in America After George Floyd’s Death

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020 set off a year of racial reckoning in America. To mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death – and the resulting protests and conversations around racial justice and police reform – PBS Wisconsin invites you to watch the following programs airing in late May.
MinoritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets Her Flowers At Urban One Honors

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. New York Times Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has dedicated her life to rewriting history with her Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘1619 Project’ that places slavery as a founding institution of America. Nikole will be honored at the 2021 Urban One Honors ceremony, this weekend, among a handful of other Black women who’ve helped advance the culture.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone Films, MRC Non-Fiction Announce New Rudy Giuliani Documentary

A new documentary from Rolling Stone Films and MRC Non-Fiction will examine the life and career of Rudy Giuliani. The doc is slated for a 2022 release and will be directed by Oscar nominee Zach Heinzerling (Cutie and the Boxer) and Emmy winner Gabrielle Schonder (The NRA: Under Fire). The film will be based on Seth Hettena’s May 2020 feature on Giuliani for Rolling Stone, “What Happened to America’s Mayor?”
Books & LiteratureWBUR

New Book Tells White People How To Talk About Race

It's difficult for most white people to talk about race — whether among themselves or with people of color. Well, two white scholars who raised Black children want more white people to understand the Black experience. Host Lisa Mullins talks with Marlene Fine and Fern Johnson, professors who have written...
Minoritiesmarquettewire.org

MOSES: Black women, girls matter too

Black women and girls are at the forefront of social movements in the United States risking their lives and livelihoods for social change. Yet, our own needs and gendered experiences are minimized or ignored while emphasizing that Black lives matter — just not ours. The backbone of social movements in...
Entertainmentaccesswdun.com

Author Todd Erzen on Dr. Anthony Fauci

Todd Erzen, co-author of "The Faucian Bargain" joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Wednesday to talk about how Dr. Anthony Fauci became one of America's most powerful bureaucrats. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.