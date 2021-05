The Glenwood Gator Varsity baseball team is scheduled to travel to play the Bessemer Academy Rebels today the semifinals of the AISA Class 3A State Tournament. “I just want these guys to realize what a blessing it is to be at this stage and the opportunity that is in front of them,” said head coach Tim Fanning. “I hope they embrace that and really enjoy it the right way and just be ready to play. If they are better than us and they play better than us and they beat us, then you are okay with that. You don’t want to look back and have any regret.”