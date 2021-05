The Bakersfield Police Department has released body camera footage of an April officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Bakersfield resident and a BPD K9. In the video, BPD shows evidence the man, Dalton James Gerritt Kooiman, 20, was armed with a revolver that discharged before officers responded with return fire. Gunshots hit the K9, Jango, which died after being taken to a veterinary hospital.