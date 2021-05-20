newsbreak-logo
Dixon Family Services to host Drive and Dine fundraiser

By Staff And Wire Reports
Vacaville Reporter
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.Friday, a fundraising event will take place to benefit Dixon Family Services and people in need in the community. A $35 donation for a dinner ticket gets you a drive-thru meal of half pound of bbq tri-tip, a roll, pasta salad, beans and a cookie – all served to your car window with a smile.

www.thereporter.com
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

Hierbas y Flores preps for Lavender U-Pick Festival

VACAVILLE — Hierbas y Flores will host a Lavender U-Pick Festival from May 29 to June 13 in the lavender field at Soul Food Farm at 6146 Pleasants Valley Road. Hierbas y Flores is a partnership and farm venture between Soul Food Farm and Morningsun Herb Farm to plant beautiful fields of lavender in the countryside of Solano County.
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

Northern Solano Democratic Club Virtual Fundraiser

VACAVILLE-The Northern Solano Democratic Club will host a virtual fundraiser “Cooking with Alice”. Alice Fried, native of New Orleans, invites you to cook along with her on the Zoom platform, while she makes her family bread pudding recipe. Join Alice and special guest John Garamendi, remotely from Washington, DC, on Saturday, May 22, at 5 PM.
Fairfield, CAVacaville Reporter

FSUSD receives $147K grant for homeless children, youth education

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District has received a $147,000 grant that, over three years, is expected to improve the district’s early identification, enrollment, attendance, and academic success of children who lack permanent shelter. The Fairfield-based district, Solano County’s largest with more than 21,500 students across 30 campuses, is one of 73...
Solano County, CADaily Republic

Event: Jawsome Sharks: Meet a Marine Biologist.

Families are invited to join Solano County Library for a ZOOM session with marine biologist Paul Clerkin. You might recognize him from the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week! He travels around the world in pursuit of rare deep-sea sharks. Clerkin has discovered over a dozen new species of sharks and has gotten in the water to tag some of the rarest sharks on the planet, including the ultra-rare Megamouth Shark. Young shark enthusiasts won’t want to miss this unique opportunity. Please register for this program on our events page at www.solanocounty.com or call 1-866-572-7587.
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

New fire council forming in Pleasants Valley

VACAVILLE — The Pleasants Valley Agriculture Association has launched the PVAA Community Fire Safety Council, tying in with the start of the 2021 fire season. The farmers and rural area landowners in Vacaville were hit hard in August when the LNU Lightening Complex Fire burned some 547 square miles (350,000 acres), destroying nearly 1,500 structures and killing six people.
Fairfield, CAVacaville Reporter

Coronavirus: Solano Town Center hosting pop-up vaccination clinic

Solano Town Center in Fairfield is offering a pop-up Covid-19 free vaccination clinic on from 3-7 p.m. Thursday. Officials ask that you wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing. Bring a photo ID, arrive no more than 20 minutes early and anticipate a 40-minute appointment. Call 784-8655 for transportation if needed.
Solano County, CADaily Republic

Solano County third-graders explore watershed virtually

VALLEJO — Vallejo third-graders from Highland Elementary recently met some animals many of them never thought they would get to see up-close: three crabs, a pregnant goby fish, a fuzzy bumblebee and wiggly water bugs. Their experience, which also included nature journaling, movement and making observations about the local waterways,...
Solano County, CAVacaville Reporter

May 13, Arts and Entertainment Source: Always a Reason to Celebrate

Trent Glenn Walker of Vallejo was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Walker earned a master’s degree of business administration from the Office of Graduate Studies. The graduates are from 58 countries, 43 states and the District of...
Dixon, CAVacaville Reporter

Dixon teen rocks inaugural steer entry at May Fair

Wyatt Currie is a rock star. The Dixon teen took an inaugural run at this year’s Dixon May Fair with a steer and left with four awards — and the hearts of those who watched the showings. The 19-year-old said he wasn’t the only one surprised by the wins. “I...
Vacaville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sunday’s Show Info (5/9/21)

The Barn & Pantry 151 W A Street Dixon 707.678.1521 http://www.thebarnandpantry.com Vintage Sale at Summitt Farm in Vacaville Today 9am – 1pm Admission is FREE Parking is $5 per car Summitt Farm, 7478 N. Meridian Rd. Vacaville Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/The-Vintage-Sale-At-Summitt-Farm-514771291930577/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/thevintagesaleatsummittfarm?igshid=uizigzycykeg P&R Ranch 2044 Sisley Rd Penryn CA 916-223-2516 Instagram: mandarinfarmer1 http://www.pandrranchmandarins.com Life Time Roseville 1435 E Roseville Pkwy, Roseville Casa Tulum – Taste for the Senses 1914 Alhambra Blvd Open Sunday Brunch 9-3, Dinner from 5-8 on Th, Fri and Sat Nights (916) 996-2879 https://www.facebook.com/restaurantcasatulum Event: http://t.ly/4Goe WoodVenture Lights Facebook: WoodVenture Instagram: wood.venture http://www.wood-venture.com Marlene the Plant Lady @marlenetheplantlady http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady  