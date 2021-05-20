Dixon Family Services to host Drive and Dine fundraiser

Families are invited to join Solano County Library for a ZOOM session with marine biologist Paul Clerkin. You might recognize him from the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week! He travels around the world in pursuit of rare deep-sea sharks. Clerkin has discovered over a dozen new species of sharks and has gotten in the water to tag some of the rarest sharks on the planet, including the ultra-rare Megamouth Shark. Young shark enthusiasts won’t want to miss this unique opportunity. Please register for this program on our events page at www.solanocounty.com or call 1-866-572-7587.