Students at Evart Elementary School are earning the golden ticket…or should I say, the golden token — for accomplishing self goals, and being a good leader. Upon entering the school, there are stars plastered on the walls written with all the minutes of reading the students have completed. These star students have surpassed the goal of 188,000 minutes of reading! They really are blasting off into reading! They love reading so much, the school had received two brand new book vending machines thanks to a grant written by Elementary Principal Dickenson, and financial donation from a generous local donor.