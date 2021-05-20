San Diego-based Navy sailor, George Floyd's cousin speaks about losing family member

The U.S. Navy officially commissioned it new $525 million, 785-foot warship Saturday at a ceremony ahead of its departure for the western Pacific sometime this summer. Construction on the expeditionary sea base Miguel Keith took about two years and is set to be permanently foreign-based. Its first base of operations will be in the U.S. commonwealth of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands. A commissioning of a Navy vessel means it has been placed in active service.