San Diego-based Navy sailor, George Floyd's cousin speaks about losing family member

“Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do.” – Dr. Benjamin Spock. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, teaching them lifelong skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Girl Scouts San Diego also relies on additional support to provide 22,500 local girls with innovative programs in STEM, life skills and the outdoors. Before the onset of COVID-19, more than 45 percent of Girl Scouts’ households struggled with economic security. Incoming board chair, Rita Datko is leading the community support of Girl Scouting that is more important than ever.