I Finally Learned To Meditate, And It’s Been So Good For Me and My Tween

I’ve been meditating for over a year now, after extensive prompting from my therapist. I knew that meditation was beneficial, but I still resisted. I felt like I couldn’t get in the mood (the chill mood, that is), I was easily distracted, and I just couldn’t get it right. I had this mental image of someone blissfully sitting criss-cross in a field of flowers, eyes closed, a gentle breeze, and the occasional fluttering butterfly, meditating while looking like a model. Instead, I was on my bedroom floor wearing mismatched pjs, my mind going one thousand miles a minute, feeling like I had to pee. Or maybe the peeing part was just an excuse to get out of meditating for twenty solid minutes. The reality is, I had a serious case of stresslaxing.