TFB Review: The New Taurus GX4 Sub-Compact 9mm Pistol
Taurus has just released what may very well be the most economical sub-compact 9mm pistol on the market so far. The Taurus GX4 is the company’s answer to similar pistols like the SIG P365, Springfield Hellcat, and Ruger MAX-9. I was sent a Taurus GX4 pistol a little over a month in advance of its official unveiling online and I got to put the pistol through its paces, carry it and really see how much value Taurus has put into this brand new pistol. So today I’ll be sharing my thoughts on the new carry piece and hopefully give you a good idea if this would be a viable option to add to your concealed carry rotation.www.thefirearmblog.com