TFB Review: The New Taurus GX4 Sub-Compact 9mm Pistol

As a whole, the defensive shotgun seems to have lost its following. Even in the law enforcement arena, the shotgun has in many cases been pushed aside in favor of the AR-15 style carbine. Why? For many, issues of recoil, weight, ease of operation, and lack of good training drive their decision to opt out of a scattergun, but for me and thousands of others, the shotgun can never be replaced. It is truly one of the most versatile firearms of all time. As a trainer, I can report that I receive fewer requests for defensive shotgun training than any other firearm platform, and that includes requests from law enforcement, security, and civilians. How unfortunate, but I digress.