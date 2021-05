Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Some of the most interesting “what if’s” in terms of firearms and their history are firearms that were used and designed for military trials. One such example is that of this prototype Winchester Lightweight Military Rifle. I think it is really cool how you can sort of see some M1 Carbine influence in there. This photo is courtesy of Cody Firearms Museum – please check them out! The Cody Firearms Museum, fortunately, has the background and goes into a deep dive below: