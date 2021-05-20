Coronavirus: Vaca High among first 12-and-up vaccination clinics in Solano County
As more and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus, now children as young as 12 will have their shot, so to speak. Solano Public Health held its first 12-and-older vaccination clinic last week in the former Forever 21 space at Solano Town Center, and additional clinics are scheduled throughout the week. On Wednesday, Solano Public Health had its largest pop-up clinic yet in Vacaville High School's Harold Youngblood Gym with more than 2,020 signups.