Solano County, CA

Coronavirus: Vaca High among first 12-and-up vaccination clinics in Solano County

By Nick Sestanovich
Vacaville Reporter
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus, now children as young as 12 will have their shot, so to speak. Solano Public Health held its first 12-and-older vaccination clinic last week in the former Forever 21 space at Solano Town Center, and additional clinics are scheduled throughout the week. On Wednesday, Solano Public Health had its largest pop-up clinic yet in Vacaville High School’s Harold Youngblood Gym with more than 2,020 signups.

www.thereporter.com
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

The Week Ahead: VA plans Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A Johnson & Johnson one-shot Covid-19 vaccination clinic for military veterans, their spouses, surviving spouses and caregivers is planned Saturday at the Solano County Events Center. The clinic, sponsored by VA Northern California, will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Conference Room A. Walk-ins are welcome.
Solano County, CADaily Republic

Solano appears to have avoided Mother’s Day Covid bump

FAIRFIELD — Monday will tell the full story, but Solano health officials think the county has escaped a surge of new cases due to the Mother’s Day weekend. “At this point, we should be seeing the beginnings of the impact of that,” Dr. Bela Matyas, the county public health officer, said in a phone interview Friday.
Solano County, CADaily Republic

Solano begins Covid-19 vaccinations for residents as young as 12

FAIRFIELD — Solano County public health officials conducted their first Covid-19 vaccination clinics Thursday that included residents 12 or older. The first clinic was actually held at the Filipino Community Center in Vallejo where Dr. Bela Matyas said the response was very good. The second, which started a few hours...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Solano County, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Mark Christian: Step up, Solano County Board of Supervisors

America is not — and has never been — a place where liberty and justice for all of its citizens has ever been more than an ideal. Perhaps more damningly, even this most basic of ideals is not shared by all. As individuals, we have a moral duty to step up and make things better. Moreover, we have a moral duty to demand more from our elected officials, and to demand that those who are unwilling to serve the public’s interests step aside and make room for those with the moral courage to act.
Solano County, CAVallejo Times-Herald

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state — and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

There’s an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region’s counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
Vacaville, CAkuic.com

Pleasants Valley Agricultural Association Fire Safety Council

The Pleasants Valley Agriculture Association has launched the “PVAA Community Fire Safety Council” this month. Farmers and rural area landowners were hit hard last August, so the fire council is inviting the public to the Kick-Off Meeting on Sunday, May 23rd at 2:00 PM at the Moose Lodge in Vacaville. For more information please visit https://vacavillefarmers.com/
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Solano ‘youngsters’ to be added to Fairfield mall Covid vaccine clinic

FAIRFIELD — Solano County health officials on Wednesday were working on the details for the first Covid-19 vaccination clinic that would include anyone 12 or older. The clinic, to be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the former Forever 21 storefront of the Solano Town Center, was originally designed to be a single-shot Johnson & Johnson clinic for anyone 18 or older.
California Statekrcrtv.com

State health officials explain why California's mask mandate remains in place

REDDING, Calif. — California will keep its mask mandate in place until June 15 to give people more time to get vaccinated, state health officials announced Monday. California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a news conference that waiting a month will give teens and adolescents more time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...