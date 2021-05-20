newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Emory study shows black women are at greater risk for heart disease

By Archith Seshadri
WHNT-TV
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A recent study at Emory finds that young black women in their 20s and 30s have a high prevalence of obesity and blood pressure. The report highlights the racial inequalities in health for minorities and the need for early prevention strategies, as seen by the covid19 pandemic, which has disproportionately affected African Americans.

whnt.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Emory Healthcare#Disease Prevention#Cardiovascular Health#Cardiovascular Disease#Wjbf#African Americans#Emory University Hospital#Atlanta Bureau#Emory Doctors#African American Women#White Women#Hypertension#Maternal Mortality Rates#Clinical Director#Bmi#Lifestyle Stress#Elevated Blood Pressure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

One spouse with heart disease may double risk for other

Individuals living with a spouse with heart disease were more than twice as likely to have heart disease themselves, according to a study being presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session. Researchers surveyed more than 5,000 heterosexual couples over the age of 45 living in seven...
Diseases & Treatmentsketteringhealth.org

Heart Valve Diseases

Heart valve disease is when one or more heart valves don’t work right. The valves normally keep blood flow moving forward in one direction. And they prevent the backward flow of blood as it leaves each chamber of the heart. The heart has 4 chambers: 2 upper chambers (atria) and 2 lower chambers (ventricles). The heart also has 4 valves. They are:
Diseases & Treatmentsmarthastewart.com

Women Who Have Thin, Brittle Bones Have a Higher Risk for Developing Heart Disease

Women who have thin, brittle bones are more likely to develop heart disease later in life, according to a new study from researchers at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital. A team of rheumatologists examined data from women ages 50 through 80 between the years of 2005 and 2014. They found that women who develop osteoporosis, which is the term used to describe a brittle bone disease, after menopause may be at a heightened risk for developing heart disease due to clogged arteries.
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Too Much or Too Little Sleep Linked to Elevated Heart Risks in People Free From Disease

Sleep should be assessed along with other factors that increase heart disease. People who clock six to seven hours of sleep a night had the lowest chance of dying from a heart attack or stroke when compared with those who got less or more sleep, according to a study being presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session. This trend remained true even after the research team accounted for other known conditions or risk factors for heart disease or stroke.
Diseases & TreatmentsWest Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Ways to reduce your risk of heart disease and news about next-gen, cholesterol-lowering drugs

Heart disease takes the lives of more people than any other disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports on their website that this is true for men, women and most racial groups. Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and expert in heart disease prevention, says everyone can take steps to lower their risk of heart disease, no matter their genetic background or health history.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Can Dramatically Decrease Your Heart Attack Risk, Says New Study

People who drink alcohol moderately (meaning one or two drinks a day) may face fewer heart problems than people who totally abstain, a new study has found. In the research, presented at the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting, scientists analyzed the healthcare records of more than 53,000 people. They divided the study subjects into three groups—those who described their alcohol intake as low (less than one drink per week), moderate (one to 14 drinks per week), or high (more than 14).
MinoritiesNews-Medical.net

Study: Bullying is a greater risk factor than overweight for depressive symptoms in boys and girls

Depressive symptoms are more common in teenage girls than in their male peers. However, boys' mental health appears to be affected more if they suffer from obesity. Irrespective of gender, bullying is a considerably greater risk factor than overweight for developing depressive symptoms. These conclusions are drawn by researchers at Uppsala University who monitored adolescents for six years in a questionnaire study, now published in the Journal of Public Health.
Women's Healthheart.org

Women Face Unique Risks for High Blood Pressure and Stroke

DALLAS, May 3, 2021 — Women have a lot on their plates, and sometimes important self-care can take a back seat to work, family and other obligations. In fact, nearly 50% of adult women have high blood pressure, and nearly three-quarters of those with high blood pressure don’t have it under control. Uncontrolled high blood pressure can significantly increase a woman’s risk for a stroke, but a few important steps can help reduce that risk and give women (and their loved ones) one less thing to worry about.
MinoritiesMedicalXpress

Cardiovascular risk factors appear early in Black women

Young Black women show a high prevalence of obesity, elevated blood pressure and other lifestyle-related factors that may put them on a trajectory to develop heart disease at a young age, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session. While previous research has...
Nutritionalternativemedicine.com

One cup of leafy green vegetables a day lowers risk of heart disease

New research at New Edith Cowan University (ECU) has found that by eating just one cup of nitrate-rich leafy green vegetables each day people can significantly reduce their risk of heart disease. Researchers said identifying diets to prevent heart disease was a priority. The study investigated whether people who regularly...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Heart disease goes undiagnosed in many women

Despite the significant medical advancements over the past 20 years, heart disease continues to go undiagnosed in many women. Most people don’t realize that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States and accounts for nearly 1 in 4 deaths each year. If you live here in Tennessee, your risk may be even higher. Tennessee ranks No. 6 in the country for heart disease-related deaths. This statistic can be discouraging, but there’s plenty that you can do to recognize signs & symptoms, reduce your risk and achieve overall better health.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Genetic risk of heart disease may be due to low Omega 3-linked biomarker

People who are genetically more likely to suffer from cardiovascular diseases may benefit from boosting a biomarker found in fish oils, a new study suggests. In a genetic study in 1,886 Asian Indians published in PLOS ONE today (Wednesday 12 May), scientists have identified the first evidence for the role of adiponectin, an obesity-related biomarker, in the association between a genetic variation called omentin and cardiometabolic health.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Study: Only half of Americans with a history of heart disease get annual flu shot

People with heart disease are more likely to become seriously ill from the flu and other respiratory illnesses, including the coronavirus. Yet, new research finds that only half of Americans with a history of heart disease or stroke report getting an annual flu shot, despite widespread recommendations to do so. Rates of vaccination were even lower among Blacks and Hispanics, according to data being presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session.
Diseases & TreatmentsMcKnight's

Bone scans may offer window into women’s heart disease risk

A clinical diagnosis of thin and brittle bones in women is strongly linked to adverse health events from atherosclerosis, or hardening and narrowing of the arteries, according to a new study. Weaknesses in certain bones in particular appeared to signal heightened risk of heart attack and stroke, reported senior author...
Mental Healthcompsmag.com

Study links Positive mental health, heart health in older women

I think the second thing is really in recognition of the symptoms. So, if someone came in before, if it was a man who said I’m coming in with chest pain, the literature shows that he would be more likely to get a workup for a heart condition, and the woman with the same episode of chest pain would be told ‘Oh, it’s just stress,’ or ‘Oh, you’re just anxious,’ and a lot of women have died because of misdiagnosis. Women are smoking more typically in certain populations in the country, the weight gain and issue with diabetes is affecting men and women, and because women tend overall to live longer, we’ll see a proportion of heart disease disproportionately affect women at that age group. We understand the symptoms that men present with are different than the symptoms that women present with, and so I think an understanding, again, in the medical community of what heart disease looks like in women has also led to higher recognition, and therefore what looks like a disproportionate group of women getting heart disease.
Nutritionthewestonforum.com

Study shows: Eating a Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease

Proper nutrition can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study, the magic word for nutrition is “Mediterranean”. Health and nutrition are closely related. Science names many interactions between unhealthy food and physical ailments such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, or type 2 diabetes. A recent study by the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE), published on the website “n.neurology.org”, examined the aspect That is, the effects of the so-called Mediterranean diet on brain metabolism. The results show that it can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
Diseases & Treatmentshawaiitelegraph.com

Proper Sleep Time Reduces Heart Disease Risk

How much time do you spend sleeping every day? Some people sleep only 3 to 4 hours a night, and some sleep 6 to 7 hours a night. Research shows that the latter has better cardiovascular health data. Detroit, MI (Merxwire) - According to a study by Henry Ford Hospital...