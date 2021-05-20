Emory study shows black women are at greater risk for heart disease

I think the second thing is really in recognition of the symptoms. So, if someone came in before, if it was a man who said I’m coming in with chest pain, the literature shows that he would be more likely to get a workup for a heart condition, and the woman with the same episode of chest pain would be told ‘Oh, it’s just stress,’ or ‘Oh, you’re just anxious,’ and a lot of women have died because of misdiagnosis. Women are smoking more typically in certain populations in the country, the weight gain and issue with diabetes is affecting men and women, and because women tend overall to live longer, we’ll see a proportion of heart disease disproportionately affect women at that age group. We understand the symptoms that men present with are different than the symptoms that women present with, and so I think an understanding, again, in the medical community of what heart disease looks like in women has also led to higher recognition, and therefore what looks like a disproportionate group of women getting heart disease.