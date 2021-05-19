newsbreak-logo
CSUN Students Ready for the Future as They Graduate

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has changed much about the past academic year, including how California State University, Northridge will be celebrating commencement. This year, CSUN marked the graduation of its students with an all-university virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15. College-based virtual ceremonies — where each graduate will be recognized by name and with a photo — are scheduled to take place May 21-24. In addition, a series of in-car commencement parades will take place the week of May 25.

San Bernardino, CAcsusb.edu

Define Your Future with CSUSB Graduate Programs

No matter what path our Coyotes take after graduation, they are prepared to tackle the workforce and excel. One in five CSUSB students with a bachelor’s degree attends graduate or professional schools after graduation. Our graduate programs are nationally ranked and most CSUSB undergraduate students choose to continue their higher education at CSUSB because of our high-quality programs and award-winning faculty.
Collegessouthplattesentinel.com

Local students graduate from Chadron State College

Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises Saturday after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Dr. Rick Koza, a CSC Business Professor who is retiring this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating. Local graduates who will be recognized include:
CollegesAppalachian News-Express

'On to the future’: BSCTC welcomes newest graduates

Last week, Big Sandy Community and Technical College welcomed its newest graduates as the college held a three day graduation event at the Mountain Arts Center on May 6-8. The graduation featured students, broken into separate groups, as they went through the college's walk-through ceremony where their loved ones could watch as they turned their tassel around and claimed their respective degrees.
Minoritieslqioo.com

Kean University Now Hosts Lavender Graduations To Honor LGBTQ Students

It was the first time this year that Kean University in New Jersey held a Lavender Graduation on campus to honor LGBTQ students who have graduated. As Kean University’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion said in a statement, “Lavender Graduation does not replace the general University commencement. This is something additional.”
Georgetown, MDHoya

Students Advocate To Include Graduate Students in Multicultural Graduation Ceremonies

Georgetown University graduate students have launched an email campaign calling for the inclusion of graduate students in multicultural graduation ceremonies. The campaign asks students to send a template email to Vice President for Student Affairs Todd Olson calling on the university to invite graduate students to multicultural graduation ceremonies, which are currently exclusive to undergraduate students. These ceremonies include events for Asian American and Pacific Islander students, Black students, and Latinx and Chicanas/Chicanos.
Los Angeles County, CAcsun.edu

Students rally to diversify hiring of CSUN professors

What do “Black Lives Matter,” “Stop Asian Hate,” “No Kids in Cages” and “Diversify CSUN Professors” have in common? According to Colored Minds Inc., they all stem from white supremacy. Colored Minds Inc., the student-led organization that seeks to diversify faculty at CSUN, held a public demonstration on April 17,...
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Clarkson Graduate Student Honored with Outstanding Teaching Award

Clarkson University Chemistry Ph.D. candidate Madeline Masi of Greenville, N.Y., has been awarded the Outstanding Teaching Award for Graduate Students for 2021. Masi has been a Teaching Assistant for General Chemistry at Clarkson as an undergraduate and graduate student. She works directly with the Professor of the First Year Chemistry Program and teaches recitation and laboratory sections for the course.
EducationAugusta Free Press

Cybersecurity program graduates first students

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Among the students receiving degrees from Virginia Tech this spring and summer will be the first 50 graduates of a fast-growing cybersecurity program specifically designed to meet the high demand for professionals with both technical and business expertise. The program, known as...
Collegeskool1045fm.com

Eight graduating NMSU students honored with prestigious award

New Mexico State University has a tradition of providing undergraduate and graduate students with exceptional academic programs, highly respected faculty, and nationally recognized research programs. The NMSU Alumni Association is honored to recognize some of the best and brightest as our Spring 2021 Outstanding Graduates:. Chali Simpson – College of...
CollegesWTOV 9

Over 750 students graduate from Franciscan University

STEUBENVILLE, OH---A day of celebration for students heading into the next stages of life -- complete with confetti, smuggled in by nursing graduates Catherine Deemer and Callie Yager who said, "When they called the Bachelor of Nursing, we all stood up and launched our confetti canons, sounded our airhorns. It was awesome."
Los Angeles, CAUSC News

Hanna Endrias: Computer Science Graduating Student Q&A

Computer science senior Hanna Endrias took dance classes, ranging from ballet to hip hop, and served as vice president of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) USC Chapter. Senior Hanna Endrias came to Los Angeles for college from Washington, D.C., eager to get out of “her bubble.” It worked;...
Educationuu.edu

Union graduates 601 students during spring commencement

Gibson said that while growing up, most people think that a career path is straightforward — a person chooses a profession, gets a degree and climbs the corporate ladder until retiring from their chosen vocation — but for many, their lives are full of unexpected zigs and zags. Although the graduates probably have not experienced career ups and downs yet, Gibson said, 2020 was an unpredictable year for everyone and showed just how little control people really have.
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

CSU student works through pandemic struggles to graduate

CLEVELAND — After a year of on and off remote learning due to the pandemic, Cleveland State University was able to host their 2021 commencement ceremony in person at Progressive Field. Jenice Willis graduated on Saturday with her master's of education and school counseling. She said her family has been...
Collegesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Late-in-life college grad is university's outstanding STEM graduate

Zsuzsanna Dianovics was 7 years old when her family moved to the U.S. from Hungary. From an early age, she remembers her mom insisting that one day Zsuzsanna would make the family proud as a first-generation college student. But when Dianovics was attending university in Illinois in the mid-'90s, she...
CollegesWashington Post

A do-over for the Class of 2020: Colleges welcome graduates back for in-person celebrations

Emily Klein had checked off more than half of her college bucket list: Tailgate for a sporting event. Have a meal with a professor. Vote in an election. The list, filled with 120 activities to complete by graduation day, was given to the University of Virginia’s Class of 2020 just as their senior year started. Klein had planned to finish the remaining tasks — run with the school’s president and attend a student theater production — near the end of the spring semester, when her workload would be lighter.
Collegeskttn.com

North Central Missouri College names “Outstanding Honors” graduates

In addition to NCMC Commencement on Saturday, the Vicki Wheeler Honors brunch was held and recognized eighteen NCMC graduates for their accomplishments. The NCMC Outstanding Student Award is given to only one student in each degree program annually. The faculty selects students based on academic merits, campus involvement, and leadership in the classroom.