CSUN Students Ready for the Future as They Graduate
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much about the past academic year, including how California State University, Northridge will be celebrating commencement. This year, CSUN marked the graduation of its students with an all-university virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15. College-based virtual ceremonies — where each graduate will be recognized by name and with a photo — are scheduled to take place May 21-24. In addition, a series of in-car commencement parades will take place the week of May 25.sanfernandosun.com