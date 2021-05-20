newsbreak-logo
Hancock County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

weather.gov
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Hancock; McDonough The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois La Moine River at Colmar affecting Hancock and McDonough Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the La Moine River at Colmar. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Water affects the lowest portions of Lambert Road and affects Lamar Road approximately 100 feet north of the intersection with County Road 26. * Impact...At 22.5 feet, Water affects lower roads around Birmingham.

alerts.weather.gov
Illinois State
Colmar, IL
Mcdonough County, IL
Illinois Cars
Hancock County, IL
