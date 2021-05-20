newsbreak-logo
Fulton County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 11:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Fulton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Spoon River at Seville affecting Fulton County. Spoon River at London Mills affecting Knox and Fulton Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Spoon River at Seville. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.4 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 23.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water begins to flood agricultural areas near the river. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Easterly access road to Seville inundated. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Residences in Bernadotte begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Spoon River Seville 22.0 23.4 Wed 7 pm CDT 24.3 23.3 20.0

Cass County, IL

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:23:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River The following river information is based on future predicted river rises. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Illinois River near Havana...the latest stage is 12.9 feet at 9 AM Tuesday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast with a crest of 14.5 feet Sunday afternoon...which is 0.5 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 14.0 feet Thursday evening. At 14.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14 12.9 Tue 9 AM 13.5 13.9 14.1
Cass County, IL

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
Fulton County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Schuyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FULTON AND NORTHWESTERN SCHUYLER COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Littleton, or 7 miles northwest of Rushville, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rushville, Littleton, Camden and Ray. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Illinois.