Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 11:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Fulton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Spoon River at Seville affecting Fulton County. Spoon River at London Mills affecting Knox and Fulton Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Spoon River at Seville. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.4 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 23.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water begins to flood agricultural areas near the river. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Easterly access road to Seville inundated. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Residences in Bernadotte begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Spoon River Seville 22.0 23.4 Wed 7 pm CDT 24.3 23.3 20.0