Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Fulton; Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Spoon River at Seville affecting Fulton County. Spoon River at London Mills affecting Knox and Fulton Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Spoon River at London Mills. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.3 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural land near the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Spoon River London Mill 15.0 19.3 Wed 7 pm CDT 18.7 16.6 13.5