Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur; Wood The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola, De Soto and Shelby Counties. Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Gladewater. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 30.9 feet. * Flood stage is 26 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Sabine River near Gladewater is expected to rise to 35.4 feet early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 36.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding with some secondary roadways near the river to be closed. Also homes will be threatened with flooding and preparations should be completed for a major flood.