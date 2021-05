The three ex-cops accused of aiding convicted murderer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd nearly a year ago will not go to trial until 2022, a judge said this week. Former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng will now go to trial in March 2022, Judge Peter Cahill announced on Thursday. The three indicted officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for their roles in Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.