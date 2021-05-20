How The Masked Singer Can Improve Cluedle-Doo In Future Seasons After Identity Reveal

Earlier today, we posted a preview for the next episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 that finds June (Jenna Elfman) setting off on a mission that could not only help them in our heroes' fight against Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks but also give June a chance to learn more about the man she loved and lost- and how an unexpected discovery could change everything. From the previews for "J.D.", we've seen that Keith Carradine makes an appearance but his name was being kept secret- until now. We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because his identity was revealed with the following set of preview images. So if you want to know (not that it's a big surprise), scroll to the bottom of this post where we list the cast for the reveal. Otherwise, enjoy the following two-dozen-plus preview images for this Sunday: