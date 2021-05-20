newsbreak-logo
How The Masked Singer Can Improve Cluedle-Doo In Future Seasons After Identity Reveal

By Mick Joest
 11 hours ago
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer episode "Semifinals." Read at your own risk. The Masked Singer whittled its competition down to its finale episode lineup and delivered another surprise I wasn't expecting in the slightest. Cluedle-Doo appeared yet again to taunt the judges, only this time, he revealed his identity. With the secret out and over with, I think it's high time we talk about the good and bad of Cluedle-Doo in Season 5.

