Public forum about the Re-Life Project featuring former Governor Ernie Fletcher to be held this Thursday May 20, followed by Drug Court Graduation

Beth Baker with Project Graduation at Marshall County High School joined us on WCBL’s Coffee Call program recently. She said in-person graduation will be held this year and although Project Graduation will not be held as in past years, graduates will be presented with a “project grad bag” full of gift cards and other items to help a young person get started with their life after graduation. Individuals and businesses that wish to donate to this effort can drop items off at the high school office or call the school at 270-527-1453. Baker says donations need to be turned in by Tuesday, May 11th.