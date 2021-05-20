Public forum about the Re-Life Project featuring former Governor Ernie Fletcher to be held this Thursday May 20, followed by Drug Court Graduation
Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson and the members of the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board, Inc., are hosting a forum Thursday May 20th, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Zion’s Cause Baptist Church, 1532 U.S. Hwy 68, Benton. The public forum and fundraiser will be about plans that are progressing to bring two separate 100-bed long term inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities to Marshall and Calloway counties that will also help surrounding counties.www.marshallcountydaily.com