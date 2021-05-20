CBS bets on 'CSI' revival, 'NCIS,' 'FBI' franchises in fall

newsbreak-logo
By The Associated Press
Newsday
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS is reviving its hit "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" brand with a series that brings original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox back home. "CSI: Vegas" will debut this fall alongside the network’s expansion of its "NCIS" and "FBI" drama franchises, CBS said Wednesday in unveiling its 2021-22 schedule for advertisers and media.

