WWE News: Shawn Michaels Praises Dakota Kai, Mysterios on Becoming First Father-Son Tag Champions

Shawn Michaels had a lot of praise for Dakota Kai, singling her out as a big part of the NXT women’s division in a new interview. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated and discussed Kai, saying, “We have an incredibly talented roster, especially our women, but look at Dakota. She’s a special one. Let’s use the WarGames match [from December] as an example. Look at the a—kicking she took, bouncing around and getting back. That’s an art, and she’s mastering it.”