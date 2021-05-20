newsbreak-logo
New menu items alert: What's cooking at Toast Coffeehouse in Bay Shore

By Michael White
greaterlongisland.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToast Coffeehouse in Bay Shore is always keeping ahead of the brunch game on Long Island. That means a steady stream of specials and new menu items. And we”ll keep you abreast on the latest, so here are five of the new items to try. We included offerings from Toast’s...

bayshore.greaterlongisland.com
