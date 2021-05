If ever there was such a thing as a perfect storm in the NBA, it feels like this final week of the pandemic-shortened season might be it for the Bucks. As of this writing (Sunday morning, for those curious for a peek behind the editorial curtains) the Bucks sit 0.5 games back of Brooklyn and 3.5 games back of Philadelphia at the top of the East. Barring a complete and utter collapse by the Sixers with their four remaining games (at Indiana, at Miami, home and home against Orlando) the first seed is outside of our grasp. However, that 0.5 games between us and the Nets is readily gettable.