newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Why Chicago Med Probably Isn't Giving Natalie A Happy Ending With Torrey DeVitto's Departure

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for the penultimate episode of Chicago Med Season 6 on NBC, called "Stories, Secrets, Half Truths And Lies." The Season 6 finale of Chicago Med is only a week away, meaning that fans are just days from having to say goodbye to actresses Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta after six years as series regulars. While DaCosta's April Sexton seems poised to exit to pursue certification as a nurse practitioner, DeVitto's Natalie Manning is having a rough go of things in the final episodes before the finale, and "Stories, Secrets, Half Truths And Lies" leaves me pretty confident that there's no way for her to get a totally happy ending.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gehlfuss
Person
Yaya Dacosta
Person
Torrey Devitto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Med#Chicago P D#Meds#Episodes#Nbc#Kender#Med S Manstead#Actresses Torrey Devitto#Unhappy Natalie#Chicago P D#Series Regulars#Goodbye#Happy#Chicago Fire#Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Local Sports Stars "Join the Team" to Encourage Vaccination

CHICAGO – The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) today announced a new multifaceted marketing campaign to encourage Chicago sports fans and others to "Join the Team" by getting their COVID-19 vaccine. "One of the most exciting parts about our city beginning to reopen is being able to safely bring...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Chicago, ILshorelinemedia.net

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.