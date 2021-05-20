Why Chicago Med Probably Isn't Giving Natalie A Happy Ending With Torrey DeVitto's Departure

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for the penultimate episode of Chicago Med Season 6 on NBC, called "Stories, Secrets, Half Truths And Lies." The Season 6 finale of Chicago Med is only a week away, meaning that fans are just days from having to say goodbye to actresses Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta after six years as series regulars. While DaCosta's April Sexton seems poised to exit to pursue certification as a nurse practitioner, DeVitto's Natalie Manning is having a rough go of things in the final episodes before the finale, and "Stories, Secrets, Half Truths And Lies" leaves me pretty confident that there's no way for her to get a totally happy ending.