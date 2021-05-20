newsbreak-logo
Three-in-One Dumbbell Workout Devices

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'HYPERBELL' is an aftermarket accessory for athletes looking to enjoy a workout experience similar to what they might get in a full-size gym, but with decidedly less equipment. The system includes a bar for transforming free weights into a barbell and a macebell, while another transitions weights into kettlebells. These two pieces of equipment combined will enable athletes to perform virtually any kind of weight training exercise they desire and are perfect for at-home use.

