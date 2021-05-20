Three-in-One Dumbbell Workout Devices

This pandemic has involved a lot of adjustment in the way people live, and, in many cases, that adjustment has included letting some healthy habits slide. Everyone’s self-care plan is their own business, and maintaining your mental health during the pandemic is just as important as physical health, so you shouldn’t feel ashamed if you let your exercises slide or spent a little too much money ordering takeout. Anyway, ordering takeout supports local businesses, so staying home and ordering in was helping keep neighborhood restaurants alive. Maybe you learned some valuable life skills and discovered the joy of baking and eating far too many carbs. Now that things are returning to something we might think of as normal you may want to lose some of those pandemic pounds. Don’t worry – you don’t have to join a gym to reshape your body. Here are a number of exercises that can help you reshape your bod and shift that spare tire.