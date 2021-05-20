Three-in-One Dumbbell Workout Devices
The 'HYPERBELL' is an aftermarket accessory for athletes looking to enjoy a workout experience similar to what they might get in a full-size gym, but with decidedly less equipment. The system includes a bar for transforming free weights into a barbell and a macebell, while another transitions weights into kettlebells. These two pieces of equipment combined will enable athletes to perform virtually any kind of weight training exercise they desire and are perfect for at-home use.www.trendhunter.com