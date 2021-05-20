newsbreak-logo
Looks like Sun rookie DiJonai Carrington can give her coach a lesson or two

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
She got the lucky seat on the plane back from Atlanta, Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington said during a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday.

Carrington sat right next to her new head coach, Curt Miller. He jokingly told her that she should start to invite her followers to send a follow his way.

Despite having just three WNBA games to her name, the 5-foot-11 rookie has the most social media followers of anyone on the Sun roster, with over 125,000 between her Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts.

“I’m not totally up to speed, but you know, I noticed one time when DiJonai posted something and she got 30,000 likes,” Miller said, later calling his follower count embarrassing in comparison. “Thirty thousand, that’s insane.”

Carrington obliged, posting a Boomerang of the two together and another when they landed.

“He definitely needs a social media coach,” Carrington joked. “I guess I’ll help him out a little bit.”

On the court, Carrington is relied on to come off the bench and serve as a defensive presence in a Sun unit that Miller thinks has potential. After going scoreless in her first two games, she got the first points of her WNBA career on Wednesday with four, plus three rebounds and three assists in an 88-67 win over the Indiana Fever.

Carrington and former Baylor teammate DiDi Richards have seen over 222,000 Instagram interactions since they were drafted on April 15, according to Influencer. Richards, a rookie guard on the New York Liberty, has a popular TikTok account as well where she garners tens of thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands, of views per post.

They are not alone. Many members of the recent classes of college women’s basketball and WNBA talent coming up through the ranks have seen fast ascensions in social media-follower count and brand exposure.

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers has over 830,000 Instagram followers and regularly registers over 200,000 likes per post. Second-year Los Angeles Sparks guard Te’a Cooper has over 1.2 million on her Instagram, and an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand .

The WNBA, which is celebrating its 25th season, is on the rise in popularity and it is partly thanks to better branding and exposure for its athletes. The league’s opening weekend on ABC saw a 25% increase in viewership in comparison to last year’s first bout of action, according to ESPN Tuesday.

Carrington, who played college basketball at Stanford for four years before grad transferring to Baylor last season, said she gained about 70,000 Instagram followers since the NCAA Tournament.

Having played in four tournaments before coming to Baylor, Carrington said this type of growth was substantially more than what she had seen during tournaments past. She attributed the increase to a general trend of women’s basketball getting more screen time – and therefore more eyeballs – on national platforms.

“They were on prime time and they were on ESPN,” she said. “Not ESPN2, not ESPNU. They were on networks that everybody has access to. So, I think that was huge. So you just see when women are put in your face and on the forefront and have that exposure, what can happen.”

Now playing in with the Sun, Carrington has a new audience she can interact with. This isn’t a first-time experience with Connecticut basketball, though. She faced UConn in the Elite Eight during last season’s NCAA Tournament – a game that ended on a controversial refereeing decision and a 69-67 Huskies’ win.

Carrington’s social media strategy is simple: Play well and show fans her true self. She tries to focus on engaging with her audience in the most real way possible, so she occasionally live streams on her Instagram – a way to get some direct fan interaction.

“On the court when you’re watching and stuff, you create this perception of a player and you never sometimes get to really find out if that’s really or not,” Carrington said. “So, I try to go live on Instagram and just let them see the real me.”

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States.

