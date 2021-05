Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Miami Marlins will play the second game of their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Dodger Stadium, LA, CA, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 9:10 PM (EDT). For the most part, Miami is solid, but it also struggled with a pair of four-game winless streaks that placed it in a tough spot. The Marlins ended their recent streak with a pair of victories in Arizona earlier this week to wrap up their series. They entered Friday’s game in fourth position in the National League East, four games behind division-leading New York.