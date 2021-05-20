newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Houston Texans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

By Andrew Holleran
msn.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans are reportedly adding a veteran quarterback to their roster. Jeff Driskel, who spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos, is reportedly signing with the AFC South franchise, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Multiple NFL teams had reportedly expressed interest in Driskel, including the Dallas Cowboys, though...

www.msn.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Houston#Nfl Draft#Jaguars#The Denver Broncos#Espn#Sb#Louisiana Tech#Lions#Veteran Quarterback#Multiple Nfl Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Adam Schefter makes surprising admission about bombshell Aaron Rodgers story

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke arguably the biggest NFL story of the year last week when he reported that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Green Bay Packers. There has since been speculation that Rodgers’ camp intentionally leaked the information right before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft in an attempt to force a trade, but apparently that was not the case.
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Cory's Corner: Still Waiting For Clarity

In this day and age we expect information to be at our fingertips instantaneously. One of my professors liked to say, “we like things hot, fast, now and my way.”. That is the biggest frustration with Aaron Rodgers’ story. When you boil it down, we hardly know anything. First of...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys Rumors: Jeff Driskel Had 'Great Visit,' Could Sign Contract as Backup QB

Free-agent quarterback Jeff Driskel reportedly had a positive visit with the Dallas Cowboys and could sign with them soon. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Driskel had a "great visit" Thursday, and there is a "strong chance" he will sign with the Cowboys and become the instant favorite to serve as starting quarterback Dak Prescott's primary backup.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Has Told Teammates He Doesn’t Plan To Be Back With Packers

Adam Schefter of ESPN said Friday that Aaron Rodgers has told some teammates that he doesn’t plan to return to Green Bay. Schefter explains that this likely stems from the Packers’ decision to trade up in last year’s draft for Jordan Love. However, the Packers reportedly didn’t let Rodgers know of their plans in advance.
NFLphillyinfluencer.com

Your Morning Brew (5/3/21): Kentucky Derby, Eagles’ draft, Aaron Rodgers, and more

My how time flies as we’re onto the month of May. The Kentucky Derby was this weekend and the race had an exciting finish. In addition, the NFL Draft started Thursday night and concluded on Saturday. Night one saw the Eagles make a deal with the devil to land their guy. Night two appeared to show a bit of distention within the Eagles brass in their war room. Speaking of war, all hell is breaking loose with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. All this and more in this week’s Brew. Let’s get to it!
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Hosting QB Jeff Driskel, ‘Good Chance’ He Signs

Michael Gehlken reports that free agent QB Jeff Driskel is visiting with the Dallas Cowboys and adds that there is a good chance he signed to backup QB Dak Prescott. The Cowboys currently have Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush behind Prescott. Driskel, 28, is a former sixth-round pick...
NFLYardbarker

Jeff Driskel release sparks Aaron Rodgers to Broncos rumors

The Broncos are freeing up some room on their depth chart at the most important position, and the NFL world is taking note. Rumors have been swirling about Aaron Rodgers possibly being traded to the Broncos, as he seems to prefer playing for them, over other teams — especially the Packers, who he’s not happy with at this time.
NFLinsidethestar.com

REPORT: Cowboys Considering Free Agent Jeff Driskel for Backup QB

The work of retooling the roster doesn’t stop with the NFL Draft. Free agency continues and the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly visiting with Quarterback Jeff Driskel today. The 28-year-old passer has been with four teams since entering the league in 2016 as a 6th-round pick. Driskel was drafted by the...
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Did ESPN's Adam Schefter deliberately sit on his big Aaron Rodgers news for months to boost the network's NFL Draft ratings?

Last Thursday, Schefter announced less than five hours before the NFL Draft that Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he doesn't want to return to the team. The report ended up hijacking Day 1 of the NFL Draft with many assuming that Rodgers' camp deliberately timed the news to break just before the draft. But Schefter admits that Rodgers' camp had nothing to do with the news breaking before the draft. In two interviews this morning Schefter said he had known the Rodgers' news for months and chose to break it hours before the draft based on an "accumulation of information." While Schefter wouldn't admit it, it seemed like he timed his announcement to boost interest and, thus, ratings in this year's NFL Draft. "Why would he do such a thing? Obvious isn't it? To drive ratings. And wouldn't you know it, mission accomplished," says The Big Lead's Brian Giuffra. But Schefter's decision to sit on the news raises the concern that he, as a reporter, deliberately impacted the draft. "It matters because the story served as a near-total eclipse of the draft (but also may have caused more people to tune in, in order to see whether Rodgers would be traded during round one)," says ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "It also matters because it peels back the curtain on the gamesmanship that can happen — and that does happen — when reporters don’t report what they know when they know it, but when they instead hold it for a later date."
NFLYardbarker

Dallas Cowboys To Sign New QB? Jeff Driskel Scouting Report

Jeff Driskel has something the backup QBs on the Dallas Cowboys lack: A real NFL track record. But Driskel - visiting The Star today with an inside track on signing with the Dallas Cowboys and winning the No. 2 quarterback job behind Dak Prescott - is lacking something, too. Driskel...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos Ja’Wuan James done in Denver after latest injury?

Stop me if you have heard this before: Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James is hurt again. First reported by Adam Schefter, James suffered a torn Achilles while working out on his own. It is an unfortunate potential ending to what was the highest-paid right tackle in NFL history. The...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos cut QB Jeff Driskel

The Denver Broncos have cut veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel, the team announced Monday. Driskel was cut to make room for the arrival of new tight end Eric Saubert, who signed Monday. With the move, the Broncos will have a “dead money” salary cap hit of $750,000 and a net savings...
NFLNew York Post

Why Adam Schefter waited to report Aaron Rodgers-Packers tumult

The revelation of the Aaron Rodgers news on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft was an “accumulation of information” gathered throughout the offseason rather than a breaking report that the reigning NFL MVP wanted out of Green Bay, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Thursday. Schefter went on “The Dan...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Broncos News: Team releases Jeff Driskel, signs new tight end

The Denver Broncos made a couple of minor transactions on Monday as they still settle in following the NFL Draft. Jeff Driskel has been released after just one season with the team. It was a move that most expected. Driskel was signed as a free agent by the team last...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Adam Schefter: JOK's Medical Red Flag

Is it safe to say that JOK and his fall in the draft have been a fairly popular topic over the last few days?. Short and sweet - hope he has a long and healthy NFL career ahead of him. They have great fans in Cleveland and a good team. He'll have plenty of support.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Adam Schefter Reveals Details Of His Aaron Rodgers Story

Last Thursday, just hours before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter dropped a true bomb on the football world. He reported that Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Green Bay Packers. “Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he...