Chess and Company, a sports marketing agency focused on chess talent and events, is launched by World Chess, the organizer of the recent Chess Championship Matches in New York. The agency, which will operate from London and Moscow, is led by World Chess head of partnerships Nadia Panteleeva. It will develop and leverage partnerships with professional chess players, streamers and top-circuit chess events and brand integrations. Chess and Company estimates the number of chess players globally at 600 million, “bigger than the number of people who play tennis and golf combined,” according to World Chess CEO Ilya Merenzon. “But until now it has been largely ignored by professional marketers.”