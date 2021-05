Amazon is back with an update of its popular Echo Show line of smart speakers. Now, before you get too excited, this isn’t a major redesign and, from the outside, things look about the same as before. That means you get the same neat design with a screen that displays a whole bunch of information and even your family photo albums. Under the hood of the new Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8, however, are some pretty significant updates, including a new built-in camera that can now act as a security camera when you’re heading out for the day.