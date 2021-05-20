newsbreak-logo
Analysis: Texans Sign QB ... 5? Jeff Driskel Joins Houston

By Anthony Wood
Sports Illustrated
 11 hours ago
The Houston Texans have already added three quarterbacks this offseason, but apparently, you can never have enough depth. On Wednesday, Texans GM Nick Caserio signed up another one, this addition in the form of former Denver Broncos QB Jeff Driskel.

Driskel is signing a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million in total. This is made up of a $1 million base, $500,000 of which is guaranteed, and potentially $30,000 per game.

A sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, the Louisiana Tech alumni has also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals since entering the league. In the last three seasons, Driskel has made 15 appearances, starting nine games in total passing for 2,120 yards and 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

But ... what's his job here?

The Texans face uncertainty at quarterback with Deshaun Watson having requested a trade before civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct further clouded his future. As a result of that tumult, the club brought in two veterans in Tyrod Taylor, the presumptive starter, and Ryan Finley, this offseason.

The Texans also used the No. 67 pick - Houston's highest pick in this year's draft — to acquire QB Davis Mills from Stanford. Many have suggested he could have been a first-rounder had he played one more year at the collegiate level.

Driskel's signing suggests that the backup position behind Taylor is very much up for grabs with Finley and Driskel the most likely candidates until Mills is ready to potentially take the field. But that represents a flip from the think of just a day ago, when some in the organization talked of how quickly Mills might be ready to take over.

It's highly unlikely Houston will keep even four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster post-training camp. The drama begins with Watson, and if he is unavailable for one reason or the other, the drama trickles down to what Caserio will surely bill as "competition'' ... but one that will also include a measure of "confusion.''

CONTINUE READING: Rookie Davis Mills In For Deshaun Watson: 'Like Having A First-Round QB' For Houston Texans?

