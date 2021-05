Tatis crushed a Johnny Cueto slider 454 feet to dead center field in the second inning on Sunday. Tatis is now just one home run shy of being tied for the league lead, despite missing over a week with a shoulder injury earlier in the year. Tatis is still hitting just .240 and is walking less as of late, but as long as his power numbers continue to soar he's worth starting every day in just about any format.