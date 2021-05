A Wonder Lake woman was sentenced to four years in prison for driving drunk and on drugs, causing a crash that killed a 44-year-old man in 2019 in Woodstock. Shannon M. Velmont, 47, of the 3000 block of East Chestnut Drive in Wonder Lake, was indicted on five counts of aggravated driving under the influence, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of operating an uninsured motor vehicle causing bodily harm.